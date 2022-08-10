Fazoli's Comes to Dublin, Virginia

Fans can’t get enough of Fazoli’s indulgent Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks, and now the renowned brand is excited to serve more guests in The Old Dominion State.

On Tuesday, August 16, Fazoli’s is bringing its premium Italian dishes to Dublin, its first southwest Virginia location. Fazoli’s Dublin debut will mark the brand’s second location in Virginia and 215th systemwide.

What: Fazoli’s is opening its first Dublin restaurant.

When: Tuesday, August 16

Where: 4416 Cleburne Blvd., Dublin, next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center.

The iconic Italian brand partnered with franchisee Kevin Young and President Brian Spencer of CCCKY, LLC to open Fazoli's highly anticipated location.

“We’re excited to bring Fazoli’s tasty Italian cuisine and famous breadsticks to Dublin,” Young says. “We look forward to our grand opening and can’t wait for the community to stop by and indulge in our signature pastas and famous breadsticks. We know Fazoli’s will be everyone’s new favorite go-to for delicious Italian!”

Dublin’s new Fazoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.