Fazoli's Continues Record Hot Streak in the Third Quarter

With three quarters of record-setting sales and historical growth, Fazoli’s stands among the best in the industry.

In Q3, the iconic Italian brand’s historic double-digit month-over-month sales streak soared. With systemwide sales up 27.4% over 2019, the brand celebrated sales among the best in the industry, according to a report from Kalinowski Equity Research, LLC.

“At Fazoli’s, we are a very tactical organization that focuses on consumer behaviors and it continues to position the brand as a leader in the industry,” says Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “At our core, we provide delectable Italian dishes at an unbeatable value, highlighted by our exceptional service. We stand out among the competition – over major brands like Burger King, McDonald’s and Domino’s.”

A technology driven brand, Fazoli’s is seeing rapid growth in its rewards program. In Q3, Fazoli’s saw an impressive 8% growth in unique loyalty guests from the second quarter. Fazoli’s total loyalty sales reached $5,837,902, a nearly 12% lift from Q2.

Fueled by its record-breaking sales and traffic, Fazoli’s is on track to achieve its aggressive development plans, with franchise leads up over 45% for the quarter, and up over 75% year-to-date. In Q3, the brand signed four area development agreements to add 10 new locations throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Dakota. The brand celebrated three new openings in Q3 in Rome, Georgia; Warrensburg, Missouri; and Zanesville, Ohio. The brand is slated to open six more locations in Florida, Tennessee and Texas for a total of 15 new restaurants, setting a record for new openings.

“Future franchisees are looking for a lucrative investment opportunity, and that’s what they’re getting when they sign with Fazoli’s,” Howard says. “Our AUVs have never been higher, and we’re growing our brand’s footprint across the country at an unprecedented rate. From record-breaking sales, a focus on operational excellence and impressive guest engagement online, we’re doing everything right. Fazoli’s future is limitless.”