Fazoli's Debuts Location in Zanesville, Ohio

Fazoli’s is ready to serve its premium Italian dishes at an incredible value along with its famous breadsticks to the Zanesville community.

To celebrate its highly anticipated debut, the iconic Italian brand hosted a grand opening ceremony at its new restaurant, located at 2580 Maple Ave., on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Fazoli’s Zanesville team was joined by Area Supervisor Patrick Devine, Senior Vice President of Operations Doug Bostick, President and CEO Carl Howard and the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce. Then, Fazoli’s opened its doors and began serving its delectable, made-to-order Italian recipes and complimentary breadsticks on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The excitement didn’t stop there. The first 50 fans in line at the opening on Wednesday were given free spaghetti for a year. Additionally, in support of the Zanesville community, Fazoli’s donated 20% of all opening day sales to Heroes Landing Children’s Justice Center of Muskingum County, a child-focused facility that works to coordinate the investigation and recovery for child sexual abuse survivors.

“We had so much fun celebrating this grand opening with the Zanesville community,” Howard says. “We experienced incredible community support and excitement leading up to this opening. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests and making lifelong Fazoli’s fans.”

Fazoli’s Zanesville is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.