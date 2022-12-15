Fazoli's Enters Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Prepare for landing - Fazoli’s is bringing its craveable Italian flavors and unmatched value back to the Valley in the new year.

The newest Fazoli’s, located in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is set to begin construction next month. Along with the brand’s premium, delectable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks, Fazoli’s is rolling out breakfast items for the first time ever!

The new location will be operated by Kind Hospitality. The group specializes in combining on-the-go food and fine dining, showcasing flavorful foods in unique locations and a commitment to premium ingredients and the overall guest experience.

“We put a lot of thought behind where to reintroduce Fazoli’s in the Phoenix area,” says Kind Hospitality CEO Nava Singam. “We landed on Sky Harbor, Fazoli’s first airport location, where local residents and travelers alike will have the opportunity to indulge in Fazoli’s delicious Italian recipes and buttery breadsticks. We’re thrilled for guests from all corners of the world to fall in love with our new location.”

Kind Hospitality plans to hire up to 50 local full-and part-time team members for front-and back-of-house operations. Fazoli’s offers a variety of benefits, including competitive pay, flexible hours and more.

When the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport location opens, it will mark the first of nine Arizona Fazoli’s under development and the 216th systemwide.