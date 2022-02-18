Fazoli's Existing Franchisees Spark Development

Fazoli’s is enjoying significant franchise development growth led by its current franchisees. The brand’s forward-thinking strategy and innovative approach is designed to position its franchisees for success. As a result, Fazoli’s current operators are expanding their portfolios to grow the iconic Italian brand’s footprint across the country.

This year, three existing franchisees have inked agreements to build on their success with the leading Italian quick-service restaurant brand. Under the new deals, Fazoli’s will develop locations in new markets throughout Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina and South Dakota.

“While Fazoli’s continues to attract the attention of prospective franchisees, we’re also providing our existing operators with world-class support and a solid plan that is delivering on results,” says Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “Our franchisees are family and we continue to create new opportunities to help them thrive in their markets by driving sales and traffic. We’re seeing excitement from our current franchisees about the future of the brand, and we believe Fazoli’s has significant growth potential for 2022 and beyond.”

The recent agreements support Fazoli’s strong growth trajectory. In 2022, the renowned brand has plans to open 20 new locations – doubling its 2021 growth. Fazoli’s also plans to sign 40 new franchisees. With double-drive thru prototypes in the works, plus limited-footprint and nontraditional models, including virtual kitchens, and an attractive conversion incentive, the brand offers multiple avenues for prospective franchisees to join the Fazoli’s family.

For the past year and a half, Fazoli’s has been increasing development through its Franchise Conversion Incentive Program, which led to half of its openings being conversions in 2021. With the compelling incentive strategy, Fazoli’s allows franchisees to sign a short five-year term, versus the typical 15-year commitment, with zero franchise fees and zero royalty fees in the first year. Fazoli’s also reduced many of its conversion requirements to make it feasible for operators to open a 2,000 to 3,500 square-foot restaurant for under $350,000.

Additionally, Fazoli’s is creating three new concepts designed to capitalize on its surge in off-premise revenue. A new 1,700-square-foot double drive-thru prototype, and a 2,200- and 2,500-square-foot prototype are under development to provide potential franchisees with the most cost-effective solutions to serve Fazoli’s guests while optimizing the best bottom line.