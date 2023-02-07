Fazoli's Experiences Successful 2022

Fazoli’s, the nation’s premier quick-service Italian chain known for its craveable Italian dishes and unmatched value, concluded 2022 with eight new store openings and 18 development agreements while solidifying its award-winning status with top industry outlets by earning multiple honors.

Fazoli's fans were excited earlier this year when the brand announced its highly-anticipated return to Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Reno, Nevada; and Salt Lake City, Utah. In addition, the brand announced they plan to make their Pennslyvania and Louisiana debut and develop additional locations in several existing markets including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

Throughout the past year, the award-winning franchise opened eight new locations in 2022, including Dublin, Virginia; Panama City, Florida; Fort Payne, Alabama; Wilkesboro, North Carolina; McMinnville, Tennessee; Plant City, Florida; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Tampa, Florida.

Throughout the year, Fazoli’s was ranked multiple times by Franchise Business Review as an Award-Winning Franchise. As a result of the high owner satisfaction rates, the brand was named as a Recession-Proof Franchise, showing a high potential to perform well during volatile financial market conditions. Fazoli’s was also included on the Top Franchise Opportunities list and named one of 2022’s Most Profitable Franchises.

“We’re incredibly thrilled and humbled by our success and the honors the brand has received this year,” says President Doug Bostick. “The awards are a testament to Fazoli's commitment to excellence and the highest standards of quality and service. New franchise partners have taken notice and we're expecting 2023 to be yet again another strong year of strategic growth for Fazoli’s.”