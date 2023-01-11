Fazoli's Inks 5-Unit Deal in Puerto Rico

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc parent company of Fazoli’s, and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development agreement in partnership with franchisee Jorge Rodriguez Lockwood to bring five Fazoli’s locations to Puerto Rico over the next six years with the first opening expected in late 2023.

“The demand for high-quality, quick-service concepts in Puerto Rico only continues to grow so we anticipate a strong reception for Fazoli’s when we make our official debut on the island,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “This development deal is also significant as it serves as a strong foundation for growing Fazoli’s on an international scale, which is a key strategic growth pillar for the brand.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From their unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at a great price.