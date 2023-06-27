Fazoli’s Introduces Orange Cream Cheesecake for Summer

Fazoli’s announced its ultimate summer dessert – Orange Cream Cheesecake. Available for a limited time only starting June 26, the creamy yet tart classic is sure to cure every sweet summer craving.

After a number of successful dessert partnerships with the Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Fazoli’s is partnering with the cheesecake experts yet again to bring customers the perfect blend of citrusy sweetness and summertime flavor. The light Orange Cream Cheesecake starts with a layer of crisp graham cracker crust and layers of orange and vanilla cheesecake and is topped with whipped cream and white chocolate shavings.

Guests can also enjoy Fazolis’ beloved Frosted Italian Ice, which will continue on the summer menu through September 4. A rich and creamy offering made with Fazoli’s Italian Ice and vanilla ice cream, the fan-favorite is available in three flavors: Original Lemon, Orange and Strawberry.

“This summer, we’re excited to keep guests returning again and again to try our delicious new dessert options,” says Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “After the success of our Chocolate Cake option for spring, we’re confident dessert aficionados will love our fresh and creamy Orange Cream Cheesecake.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.