Fazoli’s Keeps Growth Momentum Rolling Into 2022

Fazoli’s is carrying the momentum from its high-performing Q1 into the summer as it closed out another successful quarter of driving robust franchise growth across the country.

President Doug Bostick announced the iconic Italian brand signed seven area franchise development agreements in the second quarter for 22 new locations, putting Fazoli’s unit count even closer to the 250-unit benchmark. The agreements will result in openings in five existing states — Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas — in addition to a long-awaited return of Fazoli’s in Nevada and Utah.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fazoli’s craveable Italian flavors to existing and new markets across the country,” Bostick said. “Fazoli’s structured model provides our franchisees with the tools they need to succeed. With a proven drive-thru strategy and concept, a digital-forward infrastructure and a value-driven menu that fans crave, Fazoli’s continues to thrive. Our franchisees have reported impressive sales numbers across the system, and we can’t wait to continue to grow our best-in-class brand across the country!”

Nearly 85 percent of all candidates who take part in a discovery day sign on to join the Fazoli’s franchise family. Last year, Fazoli’s signed a record 25 new groups for 75 locations.