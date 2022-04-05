Fazoli's Launches Lasagna Fest for Limited Time

Fazoli’s is amplifying its menu with even more one-of-a-kind savory Italian dishes with the launch of Lasagna Fest.

From April 5 through June 26, guests can indulge in these delicious Lasagna Fest menu items that put a unique spin on the traditional Italian staple:

Cheesy Double-Stack Lasagna – 18 towering layers of delicious pasta, ricotta, meat sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

Triple Meat Lasagna – Ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella topped with meat sauce, savory sliced Italian sausage and crispy chopped bacon.

To complement Fazoli’s new entrées, guests can enjoy The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Orange Cream Cheesecake – New York cheesecake swirled with creamy orange on a delicious graham cracker crust and topped with a citrus glaze – and the Orange Frost Italian Ice, made with candied orange syrup, vanilla ice cream and the brand’s signature Original Italian Ice. Plus, Fazoli’s is enhancing its 5 Under $5 menu with an all-new signature baked dish at an unmatched value – Lasagna & Fettuccine Bake, a craveable baked pasta combining two Fazoli’s Favorites with creamy fettuccine and indulgent meat lasagna, covered with mozzarella and provolone cheeses and baked.

“At Fazoli’s, we’re proud to keep our menu fresh with new craveable options,” says Chief Marketing Officer Jodie Conrad. “We want our guests to have the opportunity to experience our unique spins on classic Italian favorites. Plus, our limited-time orange desserts are the perfect way to cap off your visit on a sweet note. At Fazoli’s, the delicious options are endless!”

Fazoli’s Lasagna Fest is only available at participating locations.