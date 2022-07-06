Fazoli's Launches Ravioli Lineup

Fazoli’s has some special offerings launching just for you as the iconic Italian brand celebrates this classic pasta dish with Ravioli Fest.

Ravioli has become synonymous with classic Italian fare. And this summer, Fazoli’s is putting a one-of-a-kind spin on the stuffed pasta with two new featured ravioli entrees – Garlic Chicken Ravioli and Philly Cheesesteak Ravioli – available now through the end of August.

The Ravioli Fest lineup will feature three delicious entrées and one of the nation’s favorite cheesecake flavors, including:

Garlic Chicken Ravioli – Four-cheese stuffed mezzaluna ravioli topped with Alfredo and Parmesan garlic-roasted chicken, then baked with mozzarella and parmesan panko breadcrumbs.

Philly Cheesesteak Ravioli – Thinly sliced steak, red and green bell peppers and onion piled on ravioli topped with a savory beef cream sauce, then baked with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Ravioli and Fettuccine Bake– A half portion of creamy baked fettuccine Alfredo baked side-by-side with five half-moon cheese ravioli with meat sauce, all covered with provolone and mozzarella cheeses and baked to perfection.

Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake – One of The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s top 20 best sellers, this cinnamon cake is topped with a layer of NY cheesecake, swirled with cinnamon, cream cheese icing and drizzled with cinnamon sauce.

“Ravioli is such a popular Italian staple, we put our [Fazoli’s] spin on this Italian classic with Ravioli Fest!” says Chief Marketing Officer Jodie Conrad. “We can’t wait for our fans to try our cheesy, indulgent new dishes with, of course, Fazoli’s signature, hot, fresh breadsticks..”

Fazoli’s fans will also be thrilled to learn that another favorite is getting an extended stay through Ravioli Fest. The Orange Frost Italian Ice – a rich and creamy frozen beverage made with candied orange syrup, vanilla ice cream, and Fazoli’s signature Italian Ice - has quickly become a Fazoli’s Fan Favorite.