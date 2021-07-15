Fazoli's Launches Selection of Stuffed Pasta

Fazoli’s has launched a craveable selection of Stuffed Pasta that are packed with authentic Italian flavor at an unbeatable price.

Now available for a limited time at participating locations, Fazoli’s guests can enjoy these innovative offerings made with premium ingredients:

Four Meat Manicotti – Two hand-rolled manicotti topped with meat sauce, Alfredo, two beef and pork meatballs, sliced Italian sausage and chopped bacon, topped with Mozzarella cheese and baked to cheesy, golden perfection.

Shrimp Alfredo Manicotti – Two hand-rolled cheese manicotti stuffed with ricotta and Parmesan. Topped with shrimp simmered in a black pepper Alfredo sauce with spinach and baked with mozzarella cheese and garlic buttery Parmesan panko breadcrumbs.

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Skewers – Two skewers of five crispy, cheesy mozzarella cubes, seasoned with garlic butter and Parmesan and served with your choice of Alfredo or marinara dipping sauce.

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake – Everyone’s favorite creamy peanut butter and chocolate candy combined with a rich chocolate cheesecake, topped with chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

“We’re always focused on crafting new premium menu items for our guests to enjoy while maintaining the same level of value that Fazoli’s is known for,” says Rick Petralia, Director of Culinary Innovation. “Our manicotti is a delicious fan favorite that we’re very excited to bring back. And Fazoli’s fans are going to love our Fried Mozzarella Skewers. Brushed with our signature garlic butter and parmesan, you won’t find anything else like it.”

These items will only be available for a limited time.