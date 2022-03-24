Fazoli's Moves into Panama City, Florida

The Sunshine State can’t get enough of Fazoli’s Fast. Fresh. Italian., which is why the renowned brand is expanding into Panama City.

Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant is currently under construction at 2219 MLK Blvd., with a grand opening slated for mid-May. When the new 2,300-square-foot restaurant makes its debut, Fazoli’s will serve its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the first Fazoli’s in Panama City,” says Franchisee Bob Amin. “We’ve found the perfect site in the Bay City Point shopping center. And we have no doubt that Fazoli’s delicious Italian recipes and famous breadsticks will become the go-to meal for locals and visitors alike to fuel up after a day out shopping or hitting the beach. We can’t wait to open our doors to this amazing community in a few months!”

In the weeks ahead, the iconic Italian brand plans to hire up to 40 local full and part-time team members for front and back of house positions. Fazoli’s offers a variety of benefits, including competitive pay, flexible hours and more.

When Panama City’s first Fazoli’s opens, it will mark the fifth in Florida and 219th location systemwide.