Fazoli's to Open in Rome, Georgia

Fazoli’s is ready to serve its craveable, Italian dishes and famous hot, fresh breadsticks to the Rome community when the iconic Italian brand opens at 42 Hicks Drive SE on Aug. 31.

To celebrate Fazoli’s debut, Mayor Craig Daniel and Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanne Krueger will join Chair of Board Cassandra Wheeler, Rome City Manager Sammy Rich and Fazoli’s Franchise Business Consultant Robert Murphy in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

“We’re so excited to officially open our doors to the Rome community,” says Franchisee Amit Patel. “We’ve hired an incredible team to join the Fazoli’s family in helping us serve our delectable dishes at an incredible value to this special city. We can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone on Tuesday!”

When Fazoli’s first Rome restaurant opens to the public on Aug. 31, it will mark the 11th in Georgia and 221st systemwide. Rome’s new Fazoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.