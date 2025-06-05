Fazoli’s, FAT Brands’ fast and fresh Italian chain, has officially reached a new milestone, the opening of its first international location in Canada in Calgary, Alberta. This marks the first of 25 units set to open across the country over the next nine years in partnership with Briwin Restaurants Inc.

“For over 35 years, we have experienced strong growth domestically, and look forward to this new global chapter,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “Our partner, Briwin Restaurants Inc., has also seen great success within this market as a multi-unit Fatburger franchisee, which is a great precursor of the potential we anticipate with our Canadian Fazolis’ locations.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited hot breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.