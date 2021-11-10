Fazoli's Opens Ghost Kitchen in Austin, Texas

Fans can’t get enough of Fazoli’s delectable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks, which is why the renowned brand opened its first Austin ghost kitchen on Friday, Oct. 29!

Located at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bld. D Ste. #1202 in PREP ATX, Fazoli’s is now serving premium Italian dishes at a great value to Austinites through carryout or third-party delivery placed through fazolis.com. PREP ATX is Texas’ biggest commercial kitchen facility featuring state-of-the-art ghost/delivery and food truck, shared and private kitchens.

The iconic Italian brand partnered with Impact Hospitality Group and owner Mike Lokhandwala to franchise Fazoli’s newest ghost kitchen space, marking the third Fazoli’s in the Austin area, 15th in Texas and 214th systemwide. Lokhandwala is a multi-unit Fazoli’s franchisee who operates the brand’s first ghost kitchen location in Atlanta.

“We’re excited to open our second ghost kitchen in the heart of Austin,” Lokhandwala says. “Our first ghost kitchen has been a hit in Atlanta, so we couldn’t wait to bring this successful, convenient business model to more on-the-go consumers in another bustling city. When fans are craving Italian food, they can simply order delivery and get their favorite fast, fresh flavors and hot breadsticks delivered straight to their doorstep.”

Austin’s new Fazoli’s is open for pickup and delivery Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.