Fazoli’s Opens in Mary Esther

Fazoli’s is now serving its Italian dishes to the Mary Esther, Florida, community.

Located at 180 Mary Esther Blvd., Fazoli’s celebrated its grand opening with local dignitaries on Monday, June 7. Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce President Ted Corcoran joined Fazoli’s Franchise Business Consultant Terry Moffit and Fazoli’s Franchisee Sam Parikh during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“There is nothing like Fazoli’s in Mary Esther, so we are thrilled to make our debut,” Parikh says. “We’ve hired an excellent team to join us in serving Fazoli’s craveable dishes and famous, hot fresh breadsticks to the Mary Esther community. We’re excited to welcome Fazoli’s fans to our new restaurant.”

Mary Esther’s new Fazoli’s is open Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy Fazoli’s premium Italian cuisine via dine-in, drive-thru or carryout.