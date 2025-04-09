Fazoli’s, FAT Brands’ fast and fresh Italian chain, has officially opened a new location in Anderson, SC in partnership with Impact Hospitality Group. Located at 3091 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621, the new restaurant marks the third location for Fazoli’s in the state.

“The greatest form of growth is when you continue to expand with your existing franchisee base,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “Impact Hospitality Group has been excellent partners over the years, operating three other locations, two in Columbia, SC and one in Murray, KY. Our delicious, hand-crafted pasta dishes and signature, fresh breadsticks have built a name for themselves, and we can’t wait for Anderson locals to get a taste of what makes our brand so beloved.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited hot breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.