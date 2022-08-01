Fazoli's Opens in Panama City, Florida

Fazoli’s is ready to bring more of its iconic Italian flavors to the Sunshine State.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant will open its doors at 2219 MLK Blvd. and begin serving its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks.

“We can’t wait to bring Panama City its go-to spot for Fast. Fresh. Italian.,” says Franchisee Bob Amin. “The Bay City Point shopping center is a great hub for the community, and Fazoli’s delicious Italian recipes and famous breadsticks will be the perfect fuel up after a day out shopping or hitting the beach. We can’t wait to open our doors!”

Fazoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. When Panama City’s first Fazoli’s opens, it will mark the fifth in Florida and 220th location systemwide.