Fazoli’s Opens Second Restaurant in Little Rock

Fazoli’s has opened its second location in Little Rock. Located at 11410 W. Markham St., the location is now serving up its beloved hot and buttery breadsticks and signature Italian dishes including pasta, subs, salads and pizzas.

“We have loved serving the Little Rock community and look forward to making our fast and fresh Italian offerings more convenient to the west side of town,” says Doug Bostick, president at Fazoli’s. “Our second location in Little Rock is just the beginning of our commitment to growth in Arkansas, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

The Little Rock Fazoli’s is located at 11410 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72212. Drive-thru and dine-in are open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.