Fazoli’s has officially opened its second location in the Tampa area. Located at 24791 FL-54 in Lutz, Fla., the restaurant is now serving up its fresh, unlimited breadsticks and signature, made-to-order Italian dishes, including pasta, subs, salads, and pizzas.

“We’re proud to open our sixth location in Florida, which underscores our commitment to expanding in the state,” says Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “We have incredible fans in Florida who continue to welcome us from day one. From waiting in opening day lines to ordering their fair share of unlimited breadsticks, their dedication to the brand makes each opening special. We expect the same success in Lutz with our fast, fresh, and affordable Italian cuisine.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.