Fazoli’s announced its third opening in the greater Phoenix area. Located at 5825 W. Peoria Ave. in Glendale, the much-anticipated location features a fresh brand look and is now open and ready to serve its signature unlimited breadsticks and beloved pasta entrees.

“In a little over a year, we’re proud to have opened three brand-new Fazoli’s in Maricopa County with local franchisee Kind Hospitality,” says Gregg Nettleton, president of Fazoli’s. “As a veteran franchise partner of sister brand, and Phoenix’s own Native Grill & Wings, they truly understand the local restaurant space and the community’s needs.”

To celebrate, Fazoli’s Glendale will host a grand opening today, June 25. Along with a traditional ribbon cutting, Fazoli’s Glendale also honored the event by hosting a day of giving for local charity, Hope Community Services at last night’s VIP preview. In the spirit of service, Kind Hospitality, operator of Fazoli’s Glendale, matched every dollar donated to the charity. The donation will be used for Hope Community Services’ farm property in the West Valley, where they provide children and young adults equine and other animal-assisted therapies. Going forward, the local team plans to further partner with the special organization by donating monthly catered meals for staff, including therapists and other dedicated mental health professionals.

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

Fazoli’s Glendale is open Sunday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.