Fazoli's Recognizes Top-Performing Franchise and Company Leaders

Fazoli’s recently recognized an elite group of franchise and company operations leaders and supplier partners in a variety of categories at its annual awards ceremony to highlight the unprecedented accomplishments of the past year.

“We would not be where we are without our passionate, committed and dedicated team that is our driving force behind Fazoli’s success,” says Fazoli’s President Doug Bostick. “It’s an incredible honor to celebrate them and the hard work they put in each day to make Fazoli’s the best it can be.”

The 2022 National All-American Team award began in 2017 and is the highest honor a Fazoli’s restaurant team member can receive. It is presented to an elite group of five corporate and franchise team members that encompass Fazoli’s mission, values, and purpose as a company. Winners were selected from among 52 nominations and each presented with a $1,000 check, a personalized bobblehead of themselves, a framed certificate and a custom All-American Team shirt. Four of the five winners hailed from Wisconsin’s UP Properties Franchise group, and the final winner hailed from the state of Indiana.

The Company General Manager of the Year went to Heather Jeffries, who spent the last 26 years building her career at Fazoli’s, leading and elevating a struggling restaurant into one of the highest-performing locations with her “teamwork makes the difference” mentality. In addition, Fazoli’s CFO Spencer Houlihan presented Milestone Franchise Anniversaries to franchisees with five, 10, 20 and 25 years of service.

Leaders in annual fiscal years sales were also recognized during the awards program with Fazoli’s in London, Kentucky highlighted as earning the highest annual sales and Fazoli’s in Kalamazoo, Michigan recognized as having the highest sales growth with a 70.2 percent increase year-over-year.

Colfazco Ltd., owned and operated by Bob Hoseus, earned Franchise of the Year honors for tremendous sales growth among his five restaurants in Columbus, Ohio. Fazoli’s also recognized franchise operations and two of its supplier and partners – Pure Packaging and Chicago, PFG for their outstanding partnership and performance over the last 12 months.