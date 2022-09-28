Fazoli's Rolls Out Fall Menu

Fazoli’s is inviting fans to splurge this fall with a new menu loaded with delectable Italian flavors.

Available now, the iconic brand is spotlighting its delicious new menu options and limited-time dishes joining its lineup of mouthwatering Italian selections. Guests can rejoice in the limited-time return of a show-stopping, fan-favorite — the beloved Pizza Baked Spaghetti — a mouthwatering dish featuring spaghetti topped with Fazoli’s special pizza bake sauce, smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses and baked with savory pepperoni.

Also, back by popular demand, the mother of all lasagnas -- the Cheesy Double Stack Lasagna – is now a permanent menu item after its highly successful stint as a limited-time offer. The culinary masterpiece features a towering 18 layers of pasta combined with ricotta, meat sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

For the guests who want it all, Fazoli’s Grand Sampler offers the chance to sample several Italian classics including a lasagna with meat sauce, chicken fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti & meatball and ravioli with meat sauce. It’s also now a permanent part of the menu.

“We’re thrilled to reveal our new menu items to Fazoli’s fans, who we know are ecstatic to see the return of the Pizza Baked Spaghetti,” says Fazoli’s President Doug Bostick. “Our fall lineup offers something for everyone, and we’re happy to satisfy our fans who have been begging for the return of some of these iconic dishes. You can’t get more craveable meals at a better price, and we encourage everyone to get to their nearest Fazoli’s to enjoy these Italian classics.”

Of course, no menu is complete without dessert. On its fall menu, Fazoli’s is rolling out two indulgent delights from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery—Pumpkin and Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Cheesecakes. Available from Sept. 20 to Thanksgiving, the decadent Pumpkin Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust is drizzled with Ghirardelli’s Salted Caramel Sauce. And beginning after Thanksgiving, Fazoli’s will offer the Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Cheesecake — a triple chocolate cheesecake topped with Andes peppermint crunch chips and drizzled with chocolate sauce – for a limited time.