Fazoli's Signs Deal to Expand in Phoenix

Fazoli’s growth trajectory for 2022 is off to a strong start as the iconic Italian brand inked a highly anticipated multi-unit franchise deal resulting in massive westward expansion.

Fazoli’s President Doug Bostick announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Kind Hospitality President and CEO Nava Singam to bring Fazoli’s back to the Phoenix market with nine area locations to open in three years. Singam joins the Fazoli’s family with nearly two decades of industry experience, and a franchise portfolio spanning 29 locations across six different brands – including Panera Bread, Macayo’s Mexican Food, Virtu Honest Craft, O.H.S.O. Brewery, Barrio Brewing Co. and Copper Plate, an American Grill.

“We’re so excited to be bringing Fazoli’s back to Phoenix and proud to partner with a talented multi-unit operator like Nava,” Bostick says. “Over the years, we’ve regularly received hundreds of requests to bring Fazoli’s back to the Phoenix area, so we can’t wait to return to this market. We’re kicking off our growth with Kind Hospitality in a significant way, and this is only the beginning.”

Singam discovered Fazoli’s when he lived in Flagstaff, Arizona in the late 1990s. He continued following the brand over the years and was impressed by Fazoli’s evolution and response to consumers’ ever-changing dining habits. Specifically, Singam has taken note of Fazoli’s dedication to menu innovation – from the addition of Snacks & Shareables to wings and premium baked dishes – which has resulted in his new favorite item. Fazoli’s first Phoenix restaurant will open in fall 2022, with the remaining eight to open by the end of 2024.

“Fazoli’s is poised for strong growth in the Phoenix market and we’re excited to bring back this best-in-class brand,” Singam says. “The brand has elevated all aspects of the guest experience, from new menu items to the exceptional tableside service. This brand continues to adapt and live up to its mantra of giving guests exactly what they crave, how and when they want it.”