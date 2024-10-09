FAT Brands Inc. parent company of Fazoli’s, and 17 other restaurant concepts, announced a new development agreement in partnership with franchisee Valor Acquisitions Group, LLC to bring five Fazoli’s locations to Utah over the next five years, with the first unit expected to open in 2025 in Saratoga Springs.

“Since acquiring Fazoli’s in 2021, we have been committed to growing the brand strategically, in particular, fueling its return to areas with loyal followings such as Utah,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “We look forward to bringing back our beloved breadsticks to the state with our first opening in Saratoga Springs and future openings slated throughout Salt Lake and Utah Counties.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.