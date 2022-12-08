Fazoli's Signs Deals in Texas and Louisiana

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fazoli’s and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana.

The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the first location in Louisiana. Both the Denton, Texas location and the first of the two Shreveport, Louisiana locations are slated to open by the end of 2023. Looking ahead, Fazoli’s is on track for a record-breaking number of openings in 2023, with 15 currently in the development pipeline.

“Since integrating Fazoli’s into the FAT Brands portfolio, we have been looking for the right strategic opportunities to grow the brand,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Texas continues to be a market that we are focused on across the board, so we are excited to add another brand of ours in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Similarly, another key area of emphasis is expanding with our existing franchisee base. Chris and Kristen Simmons are long-time Marble Slab Creamery operators in Louisiana who saw the value in diversifying the concepts they are operating under FAT Brands.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From their unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at a great price.