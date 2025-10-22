Fazoli’s, the iconic Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc. and beloved for its signature breadsticks, is serving up a scary good deal in honor of National Breadstick Day on Oct. 31. Guests can enjoy six FREE breadsticks with any purchase at participating locations from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, using code BREADSTICK25.

Fazoli’s is also treating families to something extra for Halloween this year. From Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 at participating locations, guests can score a free Kids Meal with any entrée purchase using code TRICKORTREAT25 – the perfect excuse for families to dine together.

“Our fresh, hot breadsticks have a fanbase of their own, giving us even more reason to celebrate them not just for one day, but for six,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “Whether you’re stopping in for our famous breadsticks or sharing a meal with family this Halloween, we’re excited to treat our guests to the perfect combination of great flavor and great value.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.