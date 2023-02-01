Fazoli’s Welcomes New Year with Value

Fazoli’s kicked off 2023 with fresh and flavorful Italian dishes at an unmatched value.

Now through March 2023, Fazoli’s fans can feast on new and classic flavors that are part of the brand’s Baked Italian Classics. Among the new items is the Fettuccine & Spaghetti Baked Duo —featuring fettuccine Alfredo side-by-side with spaghetti & vine-ripened marinara, baked with mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Fans can also choose from indulgent and delicious traditional Italian favorites like Baked Chicken Parmigiano —spaghetti covered in vine-ripened marinara with crispy chicken, smothered in creamy Alfredo, mozzarella and provolone cheeses then baked. Or savor Baked Spaghetti with Fazoli’s signature Meatballs — spaghetti and seasoned marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to golden perfection, then topped with Fazoli’s mouth-watering meatballs. And rounding out the Baked Italian Classics line-up, the one-and-only Baked Lasagna – layered with meat sauce, covered with mozzarella and provolone cheeses –a delicious and convenient option for any family dinner night or post-game victory feast.

Of course, no menu is complete without dessert. Fazoli’s brought back The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Red Velvet Cheesecake with delicious layers of red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting and white chocolate curls.

“We kicked off 2023 the only way we know how — Fast. Fresh. And, of course, Italian,” says Fazoli’s President Doug Bostick. “We’re excited to bring our guests new flavors and offer the timeless tastes of Baked Italian Classics. We can’t wait to see what the year holds for Fazoli’s, and there’s no better way to kick it off than by enjoying quality Italian dishes at an unbeatable value with Fazolis’ famous breadsticks.”