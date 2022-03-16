Federal Donuts Adds Chicken Tenders to Menu

On Wednesday, Chicken Tenders join Federal Donuts’ menu of hand-battered, crispy and twice-fried Chicken. A basket of Chicken Tenders ($9.50) comes with three tenders and your choice of two house made dipping sauces. The eight dipping sauces include four brand new options: Everything Rooster (house spicy mayo with pickled everything spice), Coffee Barbecue, Buffalo, and Honey Mustard; FedNuts’ signature Chili Garlic, Sweet Soy, Ranch, and Rooster Sauce round out the offering. When ordering Chicken, FedNuts recommends the Combo which is your choice of Chicken, French Fries (plain or za’atar-spiced), plus a soft drink ($13 for the Chicken Tenders Combo).

“Tenders have been on our wishlist for years, and we finally cracked the code,” says Tom Henneman, Federal Donuts CEO and partner. “Our Tenders are the same extra crispy Federal chicken, but for our customers of all ages who appreciate boneless chicken and a good barbecue or buffalo dip.”

The Chicken Tenders join Federal Donuts’ menu of Wings, the Fried Chicken Sandwich, and the Fried Chicken Salad. Wings are available in 5 or 10-Piece with your choice of two dipping sauces or a combo of one dipping sauce and a dusting of either Za'atar or Buttermilk Ranch seasoning, or naked. The Fried Chicken Sandwich is a Boneless Chicken Breast dusted in Buttermilk Ranch Seasoning, with American Cheese, Dill Pickle and Spicy Rooster Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll; and the Fried Chicken Salad is a Twice-Fried Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Shredded Cheddar Cheese on a bed of Romaine and your choice of dressing ( Rooster Island, Buttermilk Ranch or Honey Mustard). Chicken is offered all-day at FedNuts’ 10 locations around Philadelphia.

The debut of Chicken Tenders comes on the heels of the opening of Federal Donuts’ spacious new Center City flagship, bringing its tried-and-true combination of Coffee, Donuts & Chicken to 1909 Sansom Street (location opened on Monday, March 7th). The new flagship offers 26 seats at counter seating and at the company’s signature schoolhouse desks plus dining tables. It boasts a roll-up front window (a new donut-eating and people-watching perch) along with a window into the kitchen for watching the donut robot work its magic. In November 2021, shortly following Federal Donuts’ 10th Birthday, the company opened its largest shop, with a patio, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (corner of 18th & Cherry streets). The shop is situated on the ground floor of the recently converted Embassy Suites, now The Terrace on 18th residences by Pearl Properties.

While Chicken is today’s main event, notable on Federal Donuts’ Donut and Coffee menus are The Classics simply glazed, spiced cake donuts meant for your morning coffee: Old Fashioned Glazed (milk glaze over classic spiced cake); Dark Chocolate Glazed (dark chocolate milk glaze over classic spiced cake); and Chocolate Old Fashioned (milk glaze over chocolate spiced cake). In addition, the Breakfast Sandwich—Egg, bacon, Cooper Sharp cheese, and cherry pepper relish on a Martin's Potato Roll, is now offered all day.

The Coffee menu featuring La Colombe coffee and espresso, showcases drinks like the Donut Latté (espresso with steamed milk that has been steeped with donuts & warm spices, and finished with a dusting of baharat). Federal Donuts’ Vietnamese Iced Coffee is brewed with Kensington-based Cáphê Roasters coffee—the first and only Vietnamese specialty roaster in Philly who opened their own coffee shop this past Fall.