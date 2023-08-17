Fiery Crab Opens 14th Location

Seafood lovers in Chalmette are in for a tasty treat! Fiery Crab announced the opening of its 14th location– a significant milestone in Fiery Crab’s expansion strategy throughout the South. The new restaurant, the fifth Fiery Crab in the Metro New Orleans area, is located at 8402 W Judge Perez Dr.

The Chalmette location is now open and welcomes dine-in, pick up or drive-thru orders. This express location allows customers to indulge in Fiery Crab's mouth-watering seafood on the go, without compromising on quality or flavor. Whether it's a quick lunch during a busy workday or a hassle-free family dinner, the express drive-thru option adds an extra layer of convenience to the Fiery Crab experience.

“Since our opening, the warm embrace of the community has been truly exceptional,” says Victoria Crigan, Vice President of Operations at Fiery Crab. “We are excited to continue allowing the power of great food to bring us all together.”

Fiery Crab serves delicious seafood boiled to perfection, then submerged in one of Fiery Crab’s Signature Sauces: Garlic Butter, Fiery Cajun, and Fiery Special– a combination of all sauces. The piping hot boiled seafood is then served in a heat-proof bag to lock in the heat and flavor.