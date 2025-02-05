Love is in the air, and FiiZ Drinks is here to help you celebrate!This February, treat yourself and your special someone to FiiZ’s Valentine’s Day creation and a line-up of can’t miss promotions. Just in time for the season of love, FiiZ Drinks invites you to indulge in a special beverage crafted with love: The Lovey Dovey.

Featured Drink: The Lovey Dovey

What’s in it? Sprite + Strawberry + Raspberry + Vanilla + Whipped Cream + Sprinkles

Sprite + Strawberry + Raspberry + Vanilla + Whipped Cream + Sprinkles Size : 16oz

: 16oz Price: $2.99

Bursting with fruity flavors, creamy vanilla, and a whole lot of heart, The Lovey Dovey is the perfect sip for celebrating love in all its forms.

In addition to the Valentine’s Day special, FiiZ is rolling out a few exciting promotions this month:

BOGO Tuesday (Tuesday, February 4, 2025): Buy one 24oz drink, get a second 24 oz drink free* *Energy and frozen drinks excluded

(Tuesday, February 4, 2025): Buy one 24oz drink, get a second 24 oz drink free* *Energy and frozen drinks excluded FiiZ Combo : Get any 24 oz Drink* and Dough Bites for $4.99. *Energy and Frozen Drinks Excluded

: Get any 24 oz Drink* and Dough Bites for $4.99. *Energy and Frozen Drinks Excluded $2 Tumbler Tuesday (Tuesday, February 25, 2025): Bring your FiiZ branded tumbler and get any drink for $2 (excluding energy and frozen drinks)

“At FiiZ Drinks we are always looking to create unique, fun experiences, and the Lovey Dovey is our way of sharing our love for our customers,” said Kelsi Child, Brand Marketing Manager, FiiZ Drinks. “The combination of sprite with fruity strawberry and raspberry flavors brings out a refreshing yet playful balance. It’s the perfect way to add some sweetness to your February, whether you’re treating yourself or someone you love.”

FiiZ Drinks has always championed personalization and fun, making every sip uniquely yours. The Lovey Dovey is just the latest creation in a lineup of beverages that highlight the FiiZ philosophy: “Your Drink. Your Way.”