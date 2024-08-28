FiiZ Drinks, the beloved Utah-based specialty soda shop known for its creative and fun approach to beverages, announced a meaningful partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah to bring joy and hope to children facing critical illnesses. From September 1st to September 30th, FiiZ Drinks will run a special campaign encouraging guests to round up their purchases, with all additional funds going directly to support Make-A-Wish’s mission of granting life-changing wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

One such child is Lachlan, an energetic and adventurous 8-year-old with a passion for Ninjago and Disney. Diagnosed with leukemia last September, Lachlan has spent the past year bravely battling severe complications. Despite the setbacks, his remarkable progress in recovery has inspired everyone around him. As part of his wish, Lachlan looks forward to celebrating his progress with a trip to Walt Disney World, where his favorite characters come to life!

In addition to rounding up, FiiZ Drinks is also introducing a special drink, Lachlan’s Wish Maker, created by this courageous Make-A-Wish child. This delightful blend of Sprite, Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Whip Cream, and Yellow Star Sprinkles will be featured in all FiiZ locations throughout September. The 16oz drink is available for a limited time, and 100 percent of sales will be donated back to your local Make-A-Wish chapter.

“We are thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish Utah and support their incredible and life-changing work,” said Kelsi Child, the Brand Marketing Manager of FiiZ Drinks. “This campaign is close to our hearts, and we are honored to have a Make-A-Wish kid lead this effort. Lachlan’s story is a testament to the resilience of children, and we invite everyone to visit FiiZ during September to enjoy this special drink, knowing that every sip makes a difference in a child’s life.”

A wish, like Lachlan’s, gives children renewed energy and strength, brings families closer together, and unites communities. The partnership between FiiZ Drinks and Make-A-Wish Utah gives customers an exciting opportunity to make a direct impact on bringing the life-changing power of a wish to children in their communities.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of FiiZ Drinks and their customers,” said Daniel Dudley, CEO & President of Make-A-Wish Utah. “Wishes give hope to children at a time when they need it most, and supporters like FiiZ, their employees and their generous customers, are vital to helping achieve our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child in Utah.”

Since its founding in 2014, FiiZ Dinks has dedicated itself to delivering superior products. The brand continues to innovate its menu, creating hand-crafted beverages with over 10,000 different combinations and food items each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, FiiZ has grown to 70 locations throughout the country, providing a warm and welcoming place where communities can connect over great drink combinations, snacks, and sweet treats.