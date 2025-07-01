FiiZ Drinks, the Utah-based specialty soda shop and rapidly growing beverage brand renowned for its innovative, customizable drinks, is diving into summer with the launch of two tropical-inspired limited-time frozen only offerings and an exclusive new merch drop. Starting this week, customers can cool off with the “Cabana Colada” and the “Horchata Breeze” – two refreshing, flavor-packed drinks available for a limited time in 16oz size for $5.49.

The Cabana Colada combines piña colada, coconut, cream, fresh pineapple, and a cherry on top for an instant vacation in a cup. Meanwhile, the Horchata Breeze brings a creamy twist to a classic favorite, blending horchata with vanilla, ice cream, whipped topping, a cinnamon sprinkle, and a cinnamon stick. Both drinks are crafted to deliver a summer escape in every sip.

To celebrate the season, FiiZ is also releasing a Limited Edition HydroJug Zesty Cherry Tumbler, available in stores while supplies last for $45. Featuring a bold, summery design inspired by FiiZ’s iconic flavor profiles, the tumbler is a must-have collectible for fans and a perfect companion for enjoying your favorite drinks on the go.

“These new drinks are all about capturing the essence of summer – fun, flavor, and that feeling of refreshment you crave when the temps start to rise,” said Scott Ball, President of FiiZ Drinks. “We’re excited to offer our customers something playful and indulgent to kick off the season.”

FiiZ is known for its wide array of drinks, from customizable sodas and specialty beverages to unique flavors that cater to a broad range of tastes. With its commitment to high-quality ingredients and a fun, engaging customer experience, FiiZ has gained loyal fans across the U.S. and Canada. For more information on FiiZ Drinks visit www.fiizdrinks.com.