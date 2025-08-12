FiiZ Drinks, the Utah-based specialty soda shop and rapidly growing beverage brand renowned for its innovative, customizable drinks, is thrilled to announce the permanent addition of cookies ($2.99) and FiiZ Puffs ($3.49) to its menu following overwhelming customer excitement during a successful limited-time trial. The cookies are available in three different flavors – Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, and Frosted Sugar – while the FiiZ Puffs are available in Chocolate Caramel-Filled or Cookie Butter-Filled.

Originally introduced as a test to see how customers responded, the freshly baked cookies and FiiZ Puffs quickly became a fan favorite, prompting an outpouring of positive feedback and social buzz. Due to this enthusiastic response, FiiZ is now making these sweet treats available at all participating locations, year-round. The success of both opens the door for continued experimentation with new seasonal flavors as well as limited-time offers to come.

“From the beginning, FiiZ has been about fun, flavor, and community,” said Scott Ball, President of FiiZ Drinks. “When we introduced the cookies and puffs, we wanted to see how our guests would respond and the answer was loud and clear – they loved them! Making these items permanent was an easy decision.”

FiiZ is known for its wide array of drinks, from customizable sodas and specialty beverages to unique flavors that cater to a broad range of tastes. With its commitment to high-quality ingredients and a fun, engaging customer experience, FiiZ has gained loyal fans across the U.S. and Canada. For more information on FiiZ Drinks visit www.fiizdrinks.com.