We’re thrilled to announce that Fingermark is now an official Deliverect Certified Partner, a milestone that marks an exciting new chapter for our business and our Supersonic self-service kiosk platform.

Deliverect, a global leader in order management and integrations, connects digital ordering channels directly with restaurant POS systems to help QSRs run more efficiently and deliver better customer experiences. Being certified by Deliverect means that Fingermark is now formally recognised as a trusted integration partner within this powerful ecosystem.

What This Means for Fingermark and Our Kiosk Customers:

Seamless Integration Our kiosks now integrate directly with the Deliverect platform, enabling a smoother, more automated connection to POS systems. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, reduces errors, and speeds up service across busy QSR environments.

Accelerated Growth Certification positions us to partner with other global brands already using Deliverect who are seeking innovative and compatible self-service kiosk solutions, opening the door to exciting new opportunities in key markets.

Proven Performance The certification process validates that our technology meets Deliverect’s high standards for performance, security, and integration. It’s a powerful endorsement of our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that QSRs can count on.

Stronger Market Presence As a certified partner, Fingermark strengthens its position as a leading QSR technology provider in the global market, further reinforcing our vision to empower restaurant operations with intelligent, customer-focused solutions.

This is a big step forward for Fingermark and our Supersonic Kiosk platform, and we’re excited to continue delivering innovation and speed-of-service to QSRs around the world.