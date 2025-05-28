Fingermark, a global technology company focused on operational excellence in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced that it is working towards integrating the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for Visual Search and Summarization (VSS) into its Eyecue platform, helping QSR operators turn video footage into clear, actionable insights at scale.

At the center of Fingermark’s solution is Eyecue, a real-time computer vision platform used by QSRs globally to optimize speed of service and operational performance. A key component within Eyecue is Monitor, an intelligent tool that automatically captures and synchronizes multi-camera footage around key events, such as long drive-thru wait times, service bottlenecks, or staff-related incidents.

Thanks to the introduction of vision language models (VLMs) based on the NVIDIA VILA architecture, Fingermark is working on enhancing Monitor with the ability to automatically analyze, summarize, and tag operational video, reducing hours of manual review to a matter of minutes.

From Video to Insights: AI-Driven Operational Intelligence

Monitor was developed to give operators a clearer understanding of what’s happening in real time, and more importantly, why. When a trigger event occurs, for example, a vehicle stops for too long or a sudden slowdown in kitchen output, Monitor pulls relevant footage from inside and outside the restaurant and stores it alongside key data points like timestamps and order details.

With the addition of the VSS blueprint, Monitor will be able to take this further by:

Automatically identifying contributing factors such as unavailable staff, miscommunication, or overcrowded areas

Adding intelligent tags like "staff absent at counter," "drive-thru backup," or "order queue stall"

This next step enables QSR teams to act faster, train more effectively, and operate more consistently, all without the burden of manual video review.

Scaling Clarity Across the Network

As Fingermark begins the integration of NVIDIA technology also supports broader strategic initiatives across QSR networks, including:

Faster investigations and improved resolution of service issues

Operational benchmarking between sites using standardized video analysis

“The future of restaurant operations is proactive, data-driven, and AI-powered,” said Dave Robertson, CTO, Fingermark. “By incorporating NVIDIA’s VSS blueprint into our Eyecue platform, we will be able to help our customers unlock the full potential of their video infrastructure to make better, faster decisions at every level of their business.”