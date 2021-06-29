Fired Pie Brings Back Elote Pizza Systemwide

Back by popular demand, local fast-casual pizzeria Fired Pie has brought back their limited-time-only Elote Pizza at all 20 locations.

The street corn inspired pizza includes Elote cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, Hatch Green Chilies, bacon, red onion, Cotija cheese, cilantro and Mexican Street Corn. The seasonal offering can be served with regular, cauliflower or a gluten-free crust.

Locally owned Fired Pie is co-owned by Fred Morgan and Doug Doyle. It is a fast-casual pizza concept with 21 Arizona locations. The eatery is quick, casual and customizable to your pizza, mac ’n cheese or salad desires. Fired Pie offers guests a completely customizable experience with over 40 toppings to choose from, including plant-based meats, premium ingredients, freshly made sauce and dough, gluten-free and vegan options, like vegan cheese and plant-based chorizo.