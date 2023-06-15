Firehouse Sub Brings Back Name of the Day Promotion

Firehouse Subs fan-favorite Name of the Day promotion is back. The idea is simple – through June 23, anyone whose first name matches the Name of the Day can show their photo ID at participating restaurants for a free medium sub with any purchase.

Any guest with the first name James, Fernando or Susan can visit their participating Firehouse Subs location for their free medium sub. To see if your name will be posted, follow Firehouse Subs on Facebook and Twitter or check FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay each morning to see if lunch or dinner is on us.

"At Firehouse Subs, it's part of our mission to provide heartfelt service, and what's more heartfelt than thanking guests personally, by name with a free sub?" says Firehouse Subs Chief Marketing Officer Yosef Hojchman. "This is an incredibly fun way to engage with our guests, and I can't wait to thank even more fans of Firehouse over the next several days."

Firehouse Subs first launched Name of the Day in 2019, and since then, each promotion draws thousands of lucky-named guests to Firehouse Subs restaurants for a free, hot and hearty sub with any purchase. Visit FirehouseSubs.com for more information and to find your nearest restaurant.