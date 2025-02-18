Firehouse Subs is coming to Australia this year. Retail Food Group (RFG), Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchisor, intends for Firehouse Subs to become the #1 sandwich choice in the country, with plans to open 165 restaurants in 10 years, and the first restaurant planned to open in Southeast Queensland in late 2025.

Founded in Florida, U.S., in 1994 by two former firefighter brothers, Firehouse Subs is celebrated for its made-to-order sandwiches, each layered with premium meats and cheeses sliced in-house and then steamed hot to bring out delicious and bold flavours. The brand lives up to the founders’ original vision to be a restaurant where people can come and enjoy hot and hearty portions with quality service. Its products frequently rank among the very best in U.S. consumer surveys for food quality and taste.

This marks the entry into the Asia-Pacific region for the brand, through a development and franchise agreement between a subsidiary of the parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant companies, and RFG. RFG is the owner of popular brands Gloria Jeans Coffees, Donut King, Brumby’s Bakery, Beefy’s Pies and Crust Pizza.

Thiago Santelmo, President of RBI International, said: “We are excited to expand Firehouse Subs in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing our iconic sandwiches and rich brand heritage to Australia. This is made possible through our partnership with RFG, whose deep local expertise will be instrumental in delivering an outstanding guest experience.”

RFG Chief Executive Officer Matt Marshall said the introduction of Firehouse Subs to the growing A$1.7bn sandwich market in Australia represented a tremendous addition to RFG’s suite of high-performing food brands and an exciting opportunity for Australians to enjoy this iconic food brand.

“I am convinced that Australians have never tried anything like the quality and flavour of Firehouse Subs®. This is a brand that is all about the highest quality sandwiches with exceptional service,” he said. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner than RBI, bringing global scale and new market entry expertise.”

The Firehouse Subs menu includes signature products such as the Hook and Ladder, Firehouse Italian, and the Firehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket.

Mr. Marshall said RFG is expected to open 15 company-owned restaurants in the next three years, before launching franchising opportunities in year four. The Firehouse Subs brand caters for a range of small and large store formats which provides flexibility in reaching consumers in a wide variety of locations. RFG’s rights to open and franchise stores after 2027 are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The launch of Firehouse Subs is expected to support thousands of careers over the next decade, including construction, supply chain and distribution, head office support, and restaurant employees and management.

Firehouse Subs is a growing and exciting brand boasting over 1,300 restaurants across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, Albania and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to open its first restaurant in Brazil later this year. The brand is built on decades of fire and police service and is committed to saving lives through grants for equipment, training and support to emergency workers.