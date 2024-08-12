Firehouse Subs, the fire fighter-founded hot sub brand with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety, launched a new national advertising and creative marketing campaign along with a catchy jingle about its best-selling and most iconic menu item – the Hook & Ladder. Once you hear the new jingle, we promise, you’ll get hooked!
With this new jingle comes an offer with two ways for guests nationwide to score a “buy one, get one free” medium Hook & Ladder sub for lunch or dinner later this week:
- “Sing the Hook, Get a Hook (& Ladder)” Promotion: From this Friday, 8/16 to Sunday, 8/18, guests are invited to sing the catchy Hook & Ladder jingle at checkout (in participating restaurants) to receive BOGO medium Hook & Ladder subs.
- In addition, starting today, if guests create and share their own renditions of the jingle on social media using the hashtag #HotTastesBetter, they will receive a special promo code for this BOGO offer redeemable through the Firehouse Subs app or online until Sunday, 8/25.