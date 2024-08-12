Firehouse Subs, the fire fighter-founded hot sub brand with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety, launched a new national advertising and creative marketing campaign along with a catchy jingle about its best-selling and most iconic menu item – the Hook & Ladder. Once you hear the new jingle, we promise, you’ll get hooked!

With this new jingle comes an offer with two ways for guests nationwide to score a “buy one, get one free” medium Hook & Ladder sub for lunch or dinner later this week: