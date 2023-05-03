Firehouse Subs to Give Away Free Subs to Teachers and Nurses

Firehouse Subs restaurant owners throughout the U.S. are celebrating teachers and nurses with free subs in May.

Nurses Appreciation Weekend – Saturday, May 6 or Sunday, May 7: America’s nurses can enjoy a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink.

purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips Teacher Appreciation Week – Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12: Teachers throughout the U.S. can enjoy a medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Teachers and nurses must show proof of employment, such as an ID badge, at the register to redeem. Any medium sub is eligible, including one of our meatiest subs ever that we just launched in restaurants for a limited time, the Smokin’ Triple Stack sub. Fans can find their nearest location at FirehouseSubs.com or through the Firehouse Subs app.