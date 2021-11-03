Firehouse Subs to Help Veterans with Donations to Military Nonprofit

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is giving back this Veterans Day. In honor of those who have so selflessly served our country, all online donations received on November 11 will support the Foundation’s Military Restricted Fund to assist with requests for adaptive tools and funding of programs and services that enhance veterans’ quality of life.

In just five years, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s Military Fund has awarded more than $770,000 in grants to support veterans, including 40 all-terrain wheelchairs for those injured in the line of duty. The grants are made possible thanks to the support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors.

For more than 15 years, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has been fulfilling its mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Veterans Day is another chance for Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to give back to military veterans who risked their lives for our country’s freedom. Since its inception in 2005, the non-profit organization has granted more than $62.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.