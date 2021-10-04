Firehouse Subs Introduces Limited-Time BBQ Cuban Sub

Firehouse Subs is introducing its latest creation, the BBQ Cuban Sub, just in time for the start of the fall season. Available for a limited time at all U.S. Firehouse Subs locations, this new menu item features slow-smoked pulled pork, freshly sliced Virginia honey ham, melted Swiss cheese, sweet and smoky chipotle slaw, spicy pickle chips, mayo, and a sweet mustard BBQ sauce on a toasted sub roll.

“While developing this sub, I wanted to be sure to combine the best ingredients of a Cuban sandwich and classic all American BBQ sandwich,” says Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development Jay Miller. “New and unique elements of this sub include spicy pickle chips and sweet and smoky chipotle slaw that result in a flavorful, bold sandwich. We look forward to closing out the year with another Firehouse Subs creation that guests will love and appreciate.”

This hearty new sub is available for a limited time to all Firehouse Subs guests via dine-in, phone, carryout, online ordering or third-party delivery orders as well. The sub will also be available via drive-thru and curbside pick-up where applicable. Rewards points may be redeemed for food rewards like free subs. Firehouse Rewards members are the first to know about promotions and new menu items through the Firehouse Subs App. The Firehouse Rewards program recently earned the highest score among sandwich and bagel concepts in Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best Loyalty Programs.

To order a BBQ Cuban Sub, download the Firehouse Subs App from the Apple App Store or Google Play and your order will be boxed, bagged and ready to pick up at the Rapid Rescue To Go station inside your nearest Firehouse Subs location. Select locations also offer curbside pickup.