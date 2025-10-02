Firehouse Subs announced the appointment of Carolina Berti as Chief Marketing Officer, U.S. & Canada. In her new role, Berti will oversee brand marketing, menu innovation, and guest engagement strategies to further accelerate the brand’s growth and strengthen its connection with guests.

“Carolina’s unique blend of creativity, innovation, and business insight will strengthen our connection with guests, fuel brand momentum, and help write the next chapter of the Firehouse Subs growth story,” said Mike Hancock, president of Firehouse Subs. “I’m excited for her to join a leadership team focused on expanding our brand’s footprint and elevating the guest experience with bold flavors, premium ingredients, and an unwavering commitment to supporting communities through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®.”



Berti brings more than 15 years of global leadership experience across marketing, innovation, business development, and finance. She joins Firehouse Subs from Tim Hortons, where she spent nearly a decade driving key initiatives in marketing and innovation, most recently serving as Vice President, Marketing & Innovation. During her tenure, Carolina led the brand to 17 consecutive quarters of sales growth, strengthened guest loyalty, and introduced more than 100 innovative products across Canada.