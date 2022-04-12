    Firehouse Subs to Offer Free Medium Sub on Tax Day

    Industry News | April 12, 2022

    Firehouse Subs is celebrating the end of tax season by offering guests a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink on Tax Day 4/18. 

    With Americans feeling the effects of inflation in their pockets and pinching pennies, we'd love to share Firehouse Subs’ Tax Day offer with your audience. Visit FirehouseSubs.com/TaxDay to download the coupon and find your closest Firehouse Subs.

