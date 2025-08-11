Firehouse Subs, the restaurant brand founded by two former firefighter brothers, is reinforcing its commitment to franchise growth and honoring its service-focused roots with new financial incentives designed to fuel expansion. This year, the brand is evolving its Development Incentive Program to include both new and existing franchisees while also renewing its Veteran and First Responder Development Incentive Program.

The 2026 Development Incentive Program offers $75,000 in cash for opening a single new Firehouse Subs location in 2026 and $100,000 in cash per restaurant for those who commit to opening two or more restaurants in 2026. The program is designed to assist multi-unit owners to grow faster and smarter with Firehouse Subs.

Firehouse Subs is also expanding its Veteran and First Responder Development Incentive Program through 2026. First launched in 2024, the program provides qualifying veterans and first responders with up to $100,000 in cash for each new restaurant they open. The incentive eases initial financial burdens and helps franchisees build a solid business foundation.

“Firehouse Subs is an incredible brand with purpose, and our incentive programs reflect that,” said Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs. “As we work to introduce Firehouse Subs to more communities, we’re actively recruiting both seasoned multi-unit operators and passionate first-time entrepreneurs. We’re confident these programs will allow franchisees to establish meaningful businesses while serving delicious subs and supporting their communities through our Public Safety Foundation.”

Designed with multi-unit growth in mind, Firehouse Subs offers a compelling return on investment through a simple-to-execute business model, strong unit-level economics, and a trusted brand with national awareness. Backed by the world-class quick service restaurant company Restaurant Brands International, Inc., the brand is built for long-term success with scalable systems, a loyal customer base, and a commitment to community through its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®.

Founded in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida, Firehouse Subs is built on a heritage of hearty, flavorful food, exceptional guest service, and a longstanding commitment to public safety. Through its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, the brand has awarded over $100 million in lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.