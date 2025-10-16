Firehouse Subs, the restaurant brand founded by two former firefighter brothers, has officially opened its 1,400th restaurant, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across the U.S. and internationally. The new Clearwater, Florida restaurant, located at 2849 Gulf to Bay Blvd Unit B, reflects the brand’s growth trajectory as franchisees continue to expand within the Firehouse Subs family.

The Clearwater restaurant is owned and operated by Colin Means, a Tampa-area franchisee whose journey reflects the opportunities Firehouse Subs provides. Colin began his career with the brand at 21 years old as a team member. Over the next several years, he worked his way up to General Manager before becoming a franchisee in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Today, at 32, he owns five Firehouse Subs restaurants across Pinellas County, with a sixth location opening in Seminole this December and plans for further expansion in 2026.

“Opening the 1,400th Firehouse Subs restaurant is an incredible honor,” said Means. “I’m grateful for the support of my amazing team and our corporate leadership, and I’m excited to keep growing with a brand that truly makes a difference in its communities.”

Founded in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida, Firehouse Subs is built on a heritage of hearty, flavorful food, exceptional guest service and a longstanding commitment to public safety. Through its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, the brand has awarded over $102 million in lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Reaching our 1,400th restaurant is an exciting milestone that showcases the energy and dedication of our franchisees and team members,” said Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs. “However, this is just the start. Momentum is building quickly, and we’re thrilled about the growth story that will be unfolding for Firehouse Subs over the next several years.”

The Clearwater restaurant is open for business, operating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.