The Firehouse Subs brand and Foodplay announced entry into a development agreement to develop and grow iconic Firehouse Subs in Mexico, with plans to open 100 restaurants in Monterrey and other major cities in the next five years.

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994 by two former firefighter brothers, Firehouse Subs is renowned for its premium sandwiches, each layered with premium meats and cheeses sliced in-house and steamed together using a unique cooking method unlocking juicier flavors. Its made-to-order subs frequently rank highly in U.S. consumer surveys for food quality and taste in the sandwich category. The brand is equally known for its heartfelt service and unwavering commitment to public safety.

“We believe Firehouse Subs has tremendous potential in Mexico’s growing sandwich market,” said Duncan Montero, LAC President of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), parent company of Firehouse Subs. “We’re excited to bring Firehouse premium subs, heartfelt service, and community-centered mission to new guests throughout the country.”

Braulio Lopez, Chief Operating Officer, added: “We are honored to grow the iconic subs brand in Mexico and are fully committed to its success. This expansion is not only about bringing high-quality, bold, and delicious subs to the region, but also about creating hundreds of jobs and long-term career opportunities.”

Foodplay is set to open the first Firehouse Subs restaurant this year in Monterrey, Nuevo León, followed by additional openings in the metropolitan area. This expansion is expected to create hundreds of new jobs across the country.

Guests can look forward to flavorful favorites like the Hook & Ladder®, Firehouse Italian™, and the Firehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket™.

Firehouse Subs has over 1,300 restaurants across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to open its first restaurants in Brazil and Australia later this year. This new agreement marks another milestone in the brand’s growth strategy in Latin America and around the world.