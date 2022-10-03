Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Looks to Raise $1M

Did you know that more than 70 percent of fire departments across the U.S. are volunteer and many lack up-to-date equipment, training and gear? In support of first responders and public safety organizations throughout the country,

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation announced that it is continuing the tradition of celebrating First Responders Month, its largest annual fundraising campaign. To participate in this initiative and help the Foundation reach its $1 million goal, guests and donors are encouraged to visit any local Firehouse Subs restaurant during the month of October and make a $1 or $5 medallion donation. All funds raised will help provide first responders with lifesaving equipment and resources needed to keep their communities safe.

“Most people think that everything needed in emergencies is already in the hands of first responders. In many cases . . . it is not,” says Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. “During October, through the generous support of donors and Firehouse Subs restaurant guests, we can help provide these local heroes with the tools they need to save and protect lives.”

This year’s theme, “It All Adds Up!” emphasizes that no matter how big or small, every donation adds up and helps provide lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders. Fire service needs are extensive across the board as more than half of all fire departments cannot equip everyone with self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs) or wildland fire personal protective clothing (PPC). These unmet needs are consistent across departments of all sizes according to the latest Fifth Fire Service Needs Assessment Survey by the National Fire Protection Association.

Based on equipment purchases made by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2021, it costs an average of $15,000 to equip one firefighter. It’s no wonder nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of departments have firefighters wearing personal protective clothing that is 10 years old or older. The First Responders Month fundraising campaign aims to help put the right gear in the hands of those who need it.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards grants on a quarterly basis to first responders and public safety organizations. Today, the non-profit organization has granted more than $71 million in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico and Canada. Thanks to the Foundation’s support, countless lives have been saved.